Manchester United Takeover Process Set To Become Clearer This Week, Says Report

The takeover process of Manchester United has been going on for months and the decision seems to have come down to how much the club’s owners—Glazers- want to be involved in the club following the successful sale.

The two parties, who are frontrunners to buy the club- Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have offered their best on the table and they look forward to a decision to be made.

Sheikh Jassim had reportedly proposed an offer of 5 billion pounds for the club following up with 1 billion pounds pledged for the long-delayed development of club infrastructure. Ratcliffe, on the other hand, does not wish to buy the whole club and he has offered to buy 60 per cent of the club. He would also allow the Glazers family to stay a while longer before a sourced buyout. A report published by Daily Mail recently suggested that the preferred party could very well be chosen this week.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag already seems to have proceeded with his summer transfer plans, along with an array of new talent up for grabs. A financial boost would certainly help in forming a much stronger squad. “The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won’t progress because other clubs will. We saw it in the winter."

“All the clubs around us invested. We didn’t and still, we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team," the Dutchman was quoted as saying by the Mirror at the end of this season.

In a situation like this, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), seems to have found himself involved in Manchester United’s potential sale. It was reported that the PSG president had assisted Sheikh Jassim in the Manchester United bidding process. The article published by Daily Mail also claims that Manchester United’s American owners had contacted Nasser Al-Khelaifi to help Sheikh Jassim in raising his bid.

Coming back to on-field developments, Erik ten Hag managed to end Manchester United’s dismal trophy drought after winning the Carabao Cup this season.

Manchester United had to concede a defeat in the FA Cup final at the hands of city rivals Manchester City. In the Premier League, the Red Devils ended their campaign in the third spot.