Manchester United Terminate Contract With Mason Greenwood Despite No Conclusive Evidence After Club's Investigation

Manchester United issued a statement regarding their decision to terminate the contract of their academy talent, Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood (21), came through the ranks of Manchester United’s academy and made his mark when he joined the first team under former manager and club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Ever since then, Greenwood look to be England’s next star forward but things went downhill for the right-winger.

In a statement issued by the club, “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. "

But he still admits that he had made certain mistakes which is still unclear as to what he really means.

Audio clips and images were released by Greenwood’s partner Harriet Robson which indicate that Greenwood was behaving in an abusive manner towards her.

It is said that the couple have gotten back together and now share a child as well.

A potential reason why Greenwood was not reinstated by the club is primarily due to the backlash the club faced when there were rumours circulating regarding him returning to the club. Various major fan channels, fan cams and others were strict in their stance regarding Mason Greenwood

There were even suggestions that he could be loaned out to another club like Atalanta in Italy as part of a swap deal for the newly signed Rasmus Højlund. But the Italian club were not interested in the deal and wanted a cash deal instead.

Greenwood himself issued a statement regarding the termination of his contract. He said," I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post."

Another interesting point to note is that in an open letter to the fans of the club, the CEO of the club, Richard Arnold, mentioned the following findings during the club’s independent investigation of the whole issue.

- The alleged victim requested the police to drop their investigation in April 2022.

- We were provided with alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online.

- The alleged victim’s family participated in the process and was given the opportunity to review and correct our factual findings.

Now Mason Greenwood will be looking for a new club as he looks to get back to what he does best which is playing football.