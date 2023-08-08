'The Devil's Pact': Manchester United Drop Third Kit for 2023-2024 Season With Sensational Video - WATCH

English giants Manchester United released their third kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season with a stirring video featuring legendary midfielder Roy Keane.

The video begins with the former United player playing the narrator before the montage shifts to everything United starting with red born and bred Marcus Rashford.

It’s too late to say no.You’re in. For life. Devils only.#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2023

“So you think you’re a devil, are you? Well, let’s remind you of the terms," Keane began.

“The Devil isn’t something you wear, it is more like a pact. A deal shall we say. It is not for everyone. We expect a lot," Keane’s voice beamed.

“And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it. So have a good long think," he continued.

“What do you get in return? What’s on offer?"

“So there it is. No small print, sign on the dotted line," Keane said in his iconic voice.

“But, you already signed it, didn’t you? Before you were even born," Keane’s voice faded out with an arresting message.

The video also features Rashford, who had an incredible season in the previous campaign and led the United attack with a prolific goal return. Star midfielder Casemiro too appeared in the video, which also saw Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho’s imagery.

United claimed the League Cup last season under the tutelage of Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag, as he lifted his first piece of silverware with the fabled English side from Manchester.

United managed to rope in English midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window in a bid to bolster the middle of the park. The most successful English top-flight team also brought Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana in from Italian side Inter Milan to fill the vacancy left by long-term United keeper David De Gea, who departed the club recently.

United get their Premier League campaign underway with their opening game against the Wolves on the 15th of August.