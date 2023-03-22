Manchester United to Go All Out for Tottenham Hotspur Forward Harry Kane: Report

Manchester United can reportedly break the bank to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the 2024 summer transfer window. According to the source, a Football Insider report, United boss Erik Ten Hag, who is searching for a permanent goal poacher in the forward alongside Marcus Rashford, seems quite interested in the service of Kane. The England captain is standing on the brink of concluding his contract with the Spurs, which will make him free to move on in the coming summer. While the London-based club has not yet made any official statement about Kane’s future, the Red Devils are ready to go “all out” for the “perfect number 9” following the consent of Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag has been quite concerned about building a concrete forward line since Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with the club after the Qatar World Cup. At this stage, Manchester United are playing with a lone striker, Wout Weghorst, who came to the club on loan from Burnley. As reports claim that the Red Devils will not launch a permanent offer for the Dutch forward, it is allowing some fuel to the speculations of Kane’s arrival at Old Trafford.

A Mirror report, on March 11, revealed that Ten Hag wants Manchester United to do anything and everything in an effort to bring Harry Kane. It underlines the possibility for the 29-year-old to become the most expensive British footballer of all time, surpassing his fellow Englishman Jack Grealish’s £100m transfer to Manchester City last summer.

Kane has been in red-hot form in this year’s Premier League. He has already netted 21 goals in the Tottenham shirt this season. In his upcoming league assignment, Kane will take the field against Everton on April 4 away from home.

Apart from Harry Kane, a couple of promising strikers including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko have come under the radar of United. If Kane’s deal fails, they will prepare an offer for Osimhen, who has been enjoying a good rhythm in the Serie A. Meanwhile, despite United sending scouts to watch Sesko play, the Slovenian has already agreed to a deal to join RB Leipzig at the start of the upcoming season. If Leipzig receives a bid of a higher price, they might agree to renege on their commitment to sign the youngster.

