Manchester United To Release Decision Regarding Mason Greenwood Before Beginning Of New PL Season

Manchester United expect to announce their decision regarding Mason Greenwood’s future at the club before their first game of the season on 14 August. The move will clarify whether the forward will remain a United player or leave.

The 21-year-old has not played for United since 22 January 2022, in a 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford. He was arrested that month and in October of that year he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Greenwood denied all of the charges and The Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against Greenwood this February. At the time, a statement released on 21-year-old Greenwood’s behalf said he was “relieved".

Since then, United have been conducting their own process as they “determine the next steps”. Greenwood, in the meantime, has been suspended full-time with pay.

United boss Erik ten Hag has given the club his personal view on what should happen to Greenwood, 22, but has insisted he will abide by whatever decision the club makes.

“It’s a club decision,” Ten Hag said on United’s pre-season tour of the US when asked how he saw Greenwood’s future. “Of course, I have said my ideas and opinions but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that.”

Asked if he would like to keep Greenwood, Ten Hag added: “I can’t say so much about it. But what I say is I shared my opinion about it, so let’s see what’s going to happen and what the decision will be.”

It is now understood that deliberations are in full effect in the club and a decision will be made prior to the Red Devils’ opener of the new season against Wolves.