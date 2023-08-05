Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly: How To Watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao On TV And Online

Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will clash in a friendly game on Sunday. The match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao is scheduled to be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Red Devils have had a formidable pre-season so far.

Athletic Bilbao had a far from enjoyable La Liga campaign last season, as they suffered 15 defeats in the title race. They also lost the Copa Del Rey semi-finals against Osasuna, finishing their last season’s campaign trophyless.

Athletic Bilbao are not enjoying an impressive run currently either. They have not managed to pick a single victory in any of their last four fixtures. The Spanish outfit are in dire need of a victory to gain some confidence ahead of their next season.

Ahead of Sunday’s club friendly game between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao; here is all you need to know:

What date will the club friendly match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will be played on August 6, Sunday.

Where will the club friendly match Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

What time will the club friendly game between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao begin?

The club friendly game between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao club friendly match?

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao club friendly will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao club friendly match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao match will be streamed live on MUTV.

What are the Probable XIs of Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao for the club friendly game?

Manchester United Probable XI: Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Shola Shortire, Amad Diallo, Noam Emeran, Donny Van de Beek, Jadon Sancho

Athletic Bilbao Probable XI: Unai Simon, Oscar De Marcos, Dani Vivian, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche, Mikel Vesga, Dani Garcia, Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Nico Williams, Gorka Guruzeta