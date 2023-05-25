CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Coverage on TV And Online
1-MIN READ

Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Coverage on TV And Online

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 16:27 IST

Manchester

Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 Match on TV And Online

Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 Match on TV And Online

Check out the live streaming details for the Manchester United and Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 match to be played at Old Trafford

Manchester United will seal the Champions League qualification if they can overcome Chelsea in the next Premier League fixture. The eagerly anticipated game will be played at United’s home- Old Trafford- on May 26. The Red Devils took a giant stride towards booking a top-four berth after edging past Bournemouth in the previous league game. Following United’s 1-0 victory in the match, goalkeeper David de Gea was officially announced as this season’s Premier League Golden Glove winner. United have been unbeaten against Chelsea in the last 10 meetings. Erik Ten Hag’s boys will look to continue the domination and pick up a valuable three points from the home match.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will head to the big match in search of nothing short of a win. Although, the Londoners have nothing to play for this season. With 43 points in 36 appearances, Chelsea are now 12th in the league table. Winless in the previous two games, Chelsea last time tasted success in an away match against Bournemouth.

Ahead of Friday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will take place on May 26, Friday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester United vs Chelsea be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Chelsea begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester United and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester United vs Chelsea match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

    Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

    Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Hall, Gallagher, Havertz, Sterling

