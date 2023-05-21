Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live

Manchester City will be keen to seal their third successive Premier League triumph when they host Chelsea on May 21. City will certainly be high on morale. They are coming into this match after routing Real Madrid 4-0 to secure a 5-1 semi-final aggregate victory in the Champions League earlier this week. Goals by Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez powered City into the final of Champions League.

In the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s side is sitting four points clear at the summit with a game in hand and are the overwhelming favourites to go all the way.

They have registered wins in each of their last 11 Premier League games and few will bet against them on Sunday.

On the other hand, Chelsea will be seeking revenge having already lost three times against Manchester City this campaign,

The West Londoners can spoil the party of the Citizens by causing an upset win in Sunday’s blockbuster tie. Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on May 21.

Where will the match between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the match between Manchester City and Chelsea begin?

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on May 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Laporte; John Stones, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga Revuelta; Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana; Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz