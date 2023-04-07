Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Manchester United vs Everton Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will be aiming to do a double over Everton when the two Premier League sides face each other on Saturday, April 8. The Premier League contest between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. In their first-leg meeting, Manchester United had claimed a terrific 2-1 win over their Merseyside-based opponents.

The Red Devils will be without their ace midfielder Casemiro in the clash against the Toffees this weekend. The Brazilian is currently serving a four-match ban after being sent off in the fixture against Southampton last month. With 53 points to their name, Erik ten Hag’s men are placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings.

Everton have been winless in their last two Premier League matches. In their last encounter, Sean Dyche’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

When will the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be played on April 8, Saturday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

At what time will the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will begin at 5 pm IST.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester United and Everton?

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Everton predicted starting line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey, Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana, Tom Davies, Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray

