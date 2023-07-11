Manchester United vs Leeds Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Manchester United vs Leeds Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United shall clash against Leeds United in a club-friendly game this Wednesday. Both teams are looking to build some moment into the preseason friendlies before beginning their 2023/24 season campaign.

The Ulleval Stadion shall host the club-friendly game on July 12. The in-match proceedings shall begin at 8:30 PM IST. Manchester United are the clear favourites to take the win in Wednesday’s friendly.

Manchester United showed immense promise under Erik ten Hag last season. The club won their first title in six years, winning the EFL Cup final 2-0 against Newcastle United. Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 33rd minute of the game while Marcus Rashford doubled the lead for the Red Devils in the 39th minute. United ultimately emerged victorious marking a historic victory at the Wembley Stadium.

Leeds would be looking to bounce back from a rather tragic campaign that saw them go trophyless and even get relegated from the Premier League. Their primary goal would be securing a Premier League spot next season.

Given the depth of the squad and football history, Manchester United surely have an edge over Leeds heading into Wednesday’s game. However, Leeds have a reputation for shocking some of the biggest teams in Europe, so they can never really be counted out from a competition.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Leeds; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Leeds will be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Leeds will be played on July 12, Wednesday.

Where will the Club Friendly game match Manchester United vs Leeds be played?

The Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Leeds will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

What time will the Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Leeds begin?

The Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Leeds will start at 8:30 PM IST on July 12, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Leeds Club Friendly game match?

Manchester United vs Leeds match shall not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Manchester United vs Leeds Club Friendly game match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Leeds match will be streamed live on MUTV via the club channel, the Manchester United App and ManUtd.com

What are the full squads of Manchester United and Leeds For the Club Friendly game?

Manchester United Playing XI: Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Martial, Diallo

Leeds Playing XI: Van den Heuvel; Drameh, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk; Rutter, Gyabi, Shackleton, Greenwood; Bamford, Gelhardt