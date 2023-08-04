Manchester United vs Lens Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Manchester United vs Lens Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will take on RC Lens in a club-friendly game on Saturday. The Red Devils are not exactly having a good preseason as they recorded two losses in their last three fixtures.

The club-friendly clash will return to Manchester as the game shall be hosted at Old Trafford on August 5. The Red Devils would be looking to bounce back from their recent losses as they have two more club friendlies ahead of them.

Manchester United started their preseason well, recording a 2-0 victory against Leeds on July 12. They won the game 2-0 with goals from Emeran and Hugill. In their following game against Lyon on July 19, Manchester United picked up another victory off a brilliant finish from Van de Beek. They continued their winning run by shocking Arsenal in another 2-0 victory, with goals from Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes. Their winning run came to an end in a shocking defeat against Wrexham as they lost the game 1-3. They lost their second successive game 2-0 against Real Madrid.

Lens went neck-to-neck with the eventual Champions Paris Saint Germain in the Ligue 1 title race. In their preseason game against Wolfsburg, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

Despite such an incredible showing in Ligue 1, Lens are second favourites heading into Saturday’s game. Manchester United are still the better team with a much more potent squad than the French side.

Ahead of Saturday’s Club Friendly game match between Manchester United and Lens; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Club Friendly between Manchester United and Lens be played?

The Club Friendly between Manchester United and Lens will be played on August 5, Saturday.

Where will the Club Friendly between Manchester United vs Lens be played?

The Club Friendly between Manchester United and Lens will be played at Old Trafford.

At what time will the Club Friendly between Manchester United and Lens begin?

The Club Friendly between Manchester United and Lens will start at 5:15 PM IST on August 5, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Lens Club Friendly?

Manchester United vs Lens match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Manchester United vs Lens Club Friendly live streaming?

Manchester United vs Lens match will be streamed live on MUTV, United App and ManUtd.com.

What are the Probable XIs of Manchester United and Lens For the Club Friendly?

Manchester United Probable XI: Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Shola Shortire, Amad Diallo, Noam Emeran, Jadon Sancho

Lens Probable XI: Brice Samba, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Devier Machado, Abukodir Khusanov, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Oscar Cortes, Salis Abdul Samed, David Costa, Florian Sotoca, Morgan Guilavogui