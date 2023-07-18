Manchester United vs Lyon Live Football Streaming For Club Friendly Game: How to Watch Manchester United vs Lyon Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will take on Lyon in a club-friendly match on Wednesday. The pre-season friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon will take place at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Red Devils’ head coach Erik ten Hag aims to strike balance into the team in the pre-season friendlies as he eyes major silverware next season. Manchester United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against Leeds United. The Old Trafford-based outfit enjoyed a good season, under Ten Hag, last time having won the Carabao Cup. In the Premier League, Manchester United secured a third-place finish last season.

Lyon, in their first pre-season game, claimed a 2-1 win against Dutch side De Treffers. Lyon did not have a fruitful domestic league campaign last season having finished their Ligue 1 campaign at the seventh spot.

Ahead of Wednesday’s club friendly match between Manchester United and Lyon; here is all you need to know:

What date the club friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon will be played?

The club friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon will be played on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the club friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Lyon will be played at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What time will the club friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon begin?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Lyon will start at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Lyon club friendly match?

The club friendly between Manchester United and Lyon match will not be televised live in India.

How will you watch Manchester United vs Lyon club friendly game live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Lyon club friendly match will be streamed live on the MUTV app and website.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester United and Lyon For the club friendly game?

Manchester United: Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Hannibal, Kobbie Mainoo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Joe Hugill

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Clinton Mata, Sinaly Diomande, Castello Lukeba, Abdoulaye Ndiaye, Johann Lepenant, Corentin Tolisso, Mohamed El Arouch; Jeffinho, Alexandre Lacazette, Amin Sarr