Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Premier League: How to Watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will be facing Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 26 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Man United will be coming into this game after a hard loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur whereas, Nottingham is coming off an impressive win over Sheffield United.

Man United started off their season with a win over Wolves, which they were expected to beat but Tottenham are real contenders and the bout against them was the real test for United. Their defence let them down after going 2-0 against the Spurs and they will be looking to bounce back against Nottingham in this game and get back to winning ways.

Nottingham on the other hand, after losing in their first match against Arsenal has bounced back against Sheffield United and will be looking to ride the momentum against Man United. Nottingham and Sheffield were tied at 1-1 after Gustavo Hammer levelled the score for Sheffield. But Chris Wood clutched up in the end scoring a brilliant game-winning goal in the 89th minute of the match. Nottingham is currently seated 1 spot above Man United and would want to defeat them and continue their winning streak.

When will the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 26.

Where will the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

How to live stream Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match on TV?

The Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match?

Manchester United Predicted XI – Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI – Matt Turner, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennon Johnson