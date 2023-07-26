Manchester United vs Real Madrid Club Friendly game live streaming - Where to watch and how?

Real Madrid will square off against Manchester United in an epic club clash on Thursday. Real will be looking to gain some momentum ahead of the next season as they would be playing with a fairly unproven squad due to Karim Benzema’s departure to the Saudi League.

The highly-anticipated clash between some of the biggest stars in football will be hosted by the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on July 27. Erik ten Hag will also be looking to warm his players up for the upcoming season as the Red Devils would be eyeing Premier League glory.

Real Madrid lost La Liga to arch-rivals FC Barcelona last season. The Los Blancos still managed to pick up a trio of trophies winning the Copa Del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup last season. They recently completed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Dortmund. It has also been reported that Kylian Mbappe could join Madrid this summer. This would make them a power to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season. They also emerged as the FA Cup champions after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final. Erik ten Hag has been quite busy this transfer season as he recently completed the signing of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. The club is also looking for a star striker right now with Rasmus Hojlund being the primary target on their radar.

Both clubs have faced one another a total of six times, recording two victories each. Despite Real Madrid looking to be the better side, Thursday’s competition will be a pretty even game of football.

Ahead of Thursday’s Club Friendly match between Manchester United and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Club Friendly match between Manchester United and Real Madrid will be played?

The Club Friendly match between Manchester United and Real Madrid will be played on July 27, Thursday.

Where will the Club Friendly match Manchester United vs Real Madrid be played?

The Club Friendly match between Manchester United and Real Madrid will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What time will the Club Friendly match between Manchester United and Real Madrid begin?

The Club Friendly match between Manchester United and Real Madrid will start at 6:00 AM IST on July 27, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Real Madrid Club Friendly match?

Manchester United vs Real Madrid match will not be telecasted in India.

How do I watch Manchester United vs Real Madrid Club Friendly match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Real Madrid match will be streamed live on the MUTV app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Manchester United and Real Madrid For the Club Friendly game?

Manchester United Probable XI: Andre Onana, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Real Madrid Probable XI: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Joselu, Vinicius Junior