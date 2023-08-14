Manchester United vs Wolves Live Football Streaming For Premier League Game: How to Watch Manchester United vs Wolves Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United and Wolves will kick off their Premier League 2023-24 campaign by facing each other on Tuesday. The Red Devils have been quite busy in their preseason having played eight games ahead of their upcoming campaign.

The Premier League fixture will be hosted at Old Trafford on August 15. Wolves have also been fairly active in their preseason, playing five games in total.

Manchester United won their first trophy in six years under Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. The Red Devils also finished at an impressive third position in the Premier League booking themselves a Champions League group-stage spot this season. The team opened their preseason campaign with a 2-0 victory against Leeds United. They won three more games against Lyon, Arsenal and Lens. United suffered three defeats in their preseason with losses against Real Madrid, Wrexham and Dortmund.

After a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Arsenal to end their 2022-23 Premier League campaign, Wolves have bounced back with a five-match unbeaten run in the preseason. They have recorded victories against Vitoria SC, Porto FC and Rennes. They conceded two draws to Celtic and Luton Town.

Manchester United boast a technically-superior squad when compared to Wolverhampton. They are surely the favourites to win their opening fixture against the Wolves on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Premier League game match between Manchester United and Wolves; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League game match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played?

The Premier League game match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played on August 15, Tuesday.

Where will the Premier League game match Manchester United vs Wolves be played?

The Premier League game match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played at Old Trafford.

What time will the Premier League game match between Manchester United and Wolves begin?

The Premier League game match between Manchester United and Wolves will start at 12:30 AM IST on August 15, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League game match?

Manchester United vs Wolves match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League game match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Wolves match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Manchester United and Wolves For the Premier League game?

Manchester United Probable XI: Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford

Wolves Probable XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Nunes, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Podence