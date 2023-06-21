Manchester United's Antony Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo, Includes Lionel Messi in His 'Perfect' Player Pick

Antony recently made his choices regarding who would be the perfect footballer according to him and people were shocked not to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the elite list. Antony did share the dressing room with Ronaldo at Manchester United but their association certainly did not have any bearing on the Brazilian’s choice.

In a video shared by SPORTBIBLE, the Manchester United forward named a number of footballers who according to him are the best in certain fields. Antony, while talking about his perfect football specimen, mentioned Kylian Mbappe’s name for his speed. Naming Mbappe was a bit shocking because the Frenchman claimed the 11th spot on the list of fastest players in last season’s Champions League.

In terms of dribbling, Antony stated that Neymar is the best player currently. Antony then went with Lionel Messi for his flair. Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric was Antony’s choice when it came to intelligence.

Antony picked his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes for his skills. Eyebrows were raised when Ronaldo was not chosen for his shooting skills. For shooting, Antony chose Barcelona’s prolific goal scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Live Transfer Window June 21: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Sign Chelsea Winger, Neymar Angling For Barcelona Return

With seven Ballon d’Or trophies to his name, Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer ever to grace the field. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, won the prestigious individual award five times. In terms of Champions League victories, Ronaldo has a slight edge over Messi.

Anthony doesn’t rate Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/LEEJ3cEhpS— Trent (@DaddyTrent_) June 20, 2023

Ronaldo has so far won five Champions League titles. Messi, representing Barcelona, claimed the Champions League title thrice –2009, 2011 and 2015. Messi was indeed a regular for the Catalan giants when they lifted the trophy back in 2006 but he was not a part of the squad for the final fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for the Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. The star Portuguese striker signed a lucrative deal with the Saudi side last season. Ronaldo’s much-talked-about move to Saudi also helped him in becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. He also became the first man to feature in 200 international games recently.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 123rd Goal For Portugal in 200th Game, Receives Guinness World Record

Ronaldo achieved this incredible feat last night during Portugal’s European Championship qualifying game against Iceland. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi recently signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

The World Cup-winning striker is believed to have signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the American outfit. According to media reports, Messi will be making his Inter Miami debut next month.