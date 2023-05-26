Manchester United's Antony Suffers Injury During Chelsea Clash Ahead of FA Cup Final

Manchester United’s Brazilian forward Antony was stretchered off the field after sustaining an injury during the first half of United’s Premier League encounter against Chelsea on Thursday.

The Brazil international looked in distress as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 29th minute, raising concerns over his availability for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

“I can tell you that it’s serious but we have to wait minimum 24 hours and then we know probably more about the status of his injury,” United manager Erik ten Hag said.

Antony — a $95 million signing from Ajax last summer — held his face as he was carried off, and Ten Hag consoled him with a pat on the stomach before he was taken to the locker rooms.

It was not immediately clear what part of the body Antony hurt, but he went down after a challenge from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

United is already without Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer for the cup final. Luke Shaw is also a doubt after coming off at halftime in the 4-1 win over Chelsea.

United’s triumph over the London side secured Erik ten Hag’s passage to next season’s UEFA Champions League as United moved up to the third position in the Premier League Standings.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Rashford all found the back of the net at Old Trafford against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, while Joao Felix netted the consolation strike for the Blues.

Champions Manchester City, challengers Arsenal and Newcastle United had already sealed their berths at the UCL and ten Hag’s men required a solitary point to earn qualification heading into the game against Chelsea, and surpassed the expectations with a win, thus confirming their presence in the European elite tournament for the upcoming campaign.

United have already claimed the League Cup this season and take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on the 3rd of June as Pep Guardiola’s men go in search of a treble, while ten Hag would want to end his first season in charge at the English club with a double.