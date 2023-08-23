Manchester United's Mason Mount Out 'Until International Break' With Injury

Manchester United’s England midfielder Mason Mount will miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest due to injury and is expected to be out until next month’s international break, United said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who started both of United’s league games so far this season, picked up an injury in last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England midfielder is expected to be “out until the international break next month", United said.

Mount moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in the close season for £60 million ($76 million).

After winning the Champions League in 2021, Mount struggled to find his peak form towards the end of his Chelsea career.

He also delivered below-par performances in both of United’s Premier League games this season, raising concerns about how he would fit into boss Erik Ten Hag’s plans.

Mount is not the only United close-season signing to be hit with injury issues already this term.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, signed from Serie A Atalanta, has not featured for United due to a back injury.

Ten Hag’s men host Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday before travelling to Arsenal the following weekend in their final fixture before the international break.

The next international break takes place from Sept. 4-12.

