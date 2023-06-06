Manolo Marquez Confident FC Goa Will 'Field a Good Team and Enjoy a Good Season'

Manolo Marquez achieved a lot over the last three seasons in Indian Football and yet sounded excited for things to come, in his first press conference since being announced as FC Goa coach.

Between 2020 and now, the Spaniard took Hyderabad FC from being at the bottom of the table to one of the most consistent sides in the Indian Super League (ISL).

“We’ve taken a detailed look into the squad; we’ve discussed things to improve with the Club’s management. While I cannot tell you the details yet, I know that we’ll field a good team, and enjoy a good season,” Manolo Marquez said during an online interaction on Tuesday.

“You need a balanced team that can play more than one style of football. If we are able to do this, then we can hope to do well in the league. As of now, we have the pre-season period to work on this, then we’ll see.”

ALSO READ| Pakistan’s SAFF Championship 2023 Participation in Doubt, Yet to Get NOC to Travel to India

Manolo was at the helm at Hyderabad FC for 75 matches across all competitions and won 48 per cent of those matches, also leading them to the 2021-22 ISL trophy.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, have gone in the opposite direction in the same period. From contesting for titles and finishing in the playoffs, to not managing to go past the league stage in their last two campaigns.

The 55-year-old though is quick to shut down any comparisons between his old team and now.

“When you’re starting work in a new club, you cannot compare that with your previous jobs. For me, FC Goa is a new chapter, a new assignment and I’m starting afresh. We would like to start training as soon as possible with the new season now beginning, and we would like to take things from there in a step-by-step fashion,” he said.

When asked about his goals at FC Goa, Manolo said: “The current reality of the team may change in five years, but at the moment, FC Goa is focused on building a strong foundation and gradually improving.”

ALSO READ| ‘It’s Not Haaland Versus Inter It’s Manchester City Versus Inter’: Simone Inzaghi Ahead of UCL Final

“I think FC Goa’s importance on youth development and attacking football are something that most teams would want to emulate. It’s good that we already have it,” he further added.

Asked about the prospects of the competition from the sides in ISL, Manolo said: “I think about this every year. Ahead of my first year here in India, at Hyderabad, I didn’t know much about Indian football. But since then, I’ve seen how teams build during the off-season and pose stronger challenges next time.".

“FC Goa, for instance, has been no different, having stayed within the top-six for practically the whole 2022-23 season after finishing ninth in the previous year.

“If you ask me, there are two teams who are clearly above the rest of the lot - Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan SG, who are like Barcelona and Real Madrid in Indian football. However, the other teams follow close behind and often do equally well, like in the last season where only the bottom two teams dropped out of the playoffs race earlier than usual.

top videos

ALSO READ| Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate Their Twins’ 6th Birthday In Style

“FC Goa can beat any team in the ISL - be it in home or away conditions. This year, we will try to build a very competitive team by improving on what we already have, and our aim is to definitely compete for the top honours,” Manolo Marquez added.