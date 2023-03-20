CHANGE LANGUAGE
Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Euro Qualifiers
1-MIN READ

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 23:40 IST

London

England forward Marcus Rashford (Twitter)

Nick Pope and Mason Mount have also pulled out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the matches against Italy and Ukraine

England will be without Marcus Rashford for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine after the in-form Manchester United forward picked up a knock in Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Fulham.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount have also pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster is the only replacement called up by Southgate, who named a 25-man squad last week.

Rashford’s absence is the most serious blow given his scintillating form since the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has scored a career-high 27 goals for United this season, 19 of which have come since returning from international duty in Qatar, where he netted three times in five appearances.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
