Danish Striker Martin Braithwaite Goes AWOL From Espanyol Training Camp

Former Barcelona player Martin Braithwaite has departed his current club Espanyol after refusing to play in the second-tier of Spanish Football. It seems like Braithwaite has no interest in playing in the Segunda Division and has abandoned the preseason training camp. Spanish outlet Relevo has reported that the 32-year-old joined his teammates in Marbella on July 19 but soon left the hotel without informing anyone. Reportedly, no agreement has been reached between the player and the club for a transfer despite him not having an interest to play in the second division. Braithwaite has a contract with the Spanish club until 2025. This means that he will have to find suitors or get released from his current contract for a departure.

Braithwaite was signed by Barcelona from Leganes in 2020. The Danish forward joined the Catalan giants due to an emergency for a fee worth around £15 million. At the time, this transfer was seen as a controversial move as La Liga allowed Barcelona to sign a player outside the transfer window. The signing was a result of Ousmane Dembele’s injury which ruled out the French international for six months. The transfer rules stipulated that the signed player has to be a free agent or already must be playing in the Spanish League. His deal also included a buy-out clause that was worth around £251 million.

Braithwaite was widely talked about at the time for his failed spell at Middlesbrough in the Championship. However, he had a good time at Leganes, as he scored six of the club’s 18 goals in the league before being signed by Barcelona. He scored 10 goals in 58 games for the Spanish giants while winning the Copa Del Rey in 2021. He might not have been the most successful player during his time in Barcelona but the Danish international did become the club’s then-richest player.

Barcelona reportedly wanted to get rid of Martin Braithwaite last summer who did not wish to leave, leading to a backlash from the fans during the preseason. He eventually joined Espanyol but nothing went according to plan as the side got relegated, despite the striker having scored 10 goals in his club season.