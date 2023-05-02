CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Martin Tyler Branded 'Racist' For Controversial Comments on Tottenham Star Son Heung-min
2-MIN READ

Martin Tyler Branded 'Racist' For Controversial Comments on Tottenham Star Son Heung-min

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 19:27 IST

London

The comment on Son Heung-min hasn't gone down well with the fans. (AP Photo

Football commentator Martin Tyler's remarks after Son Heung-min's tackle on Cody Gapko during a Premier League match have triggered a social media storm

With his impeccable style and a fabulous oratory skills, Martin Tyler has established himself as one of the finest football commentators of this era.

The legendary English commentator is currently making the headlines, unfortunately for the wrong reasons.

Tyler had to face the wrath of football fans for making a controversial comment on Tottenham striker Son Heung-min.

Tyler’s comment, which was perceived to be racist in nature, was heard during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham on Sunday.

South Korean international Son Heung-min was brandished a yellow card in the 52nd minute for pulling the back of Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo’s jersey.

Tyler, while narrating the event, compared Son’s act to “martial arts.”

His highly contentious comment soon triggered a massive outrage on social media.

Branding the whole incident as “shocking,” one user vehemently criticised the commentator.

“If Martin Tyler has a million haters then I’m one of them. If he has 100 haters I’m still one of them. If he has 1 hater it’s me. If he has 0 haters then it means I’m dead,” read a comment.

Another Twitter user even demanded Martin Tyler’s retirement.

Most termed Tyler’s comment as purely racist.

Previously, Tyler was forced to issue an apology for making questionable comments about Ukraine custodian last year.

Tyler had said that Heorhiy Bushchan will have to “soldier on” despite suffering an injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Wales.

The comment, which certainly pointed at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, infuriated football fans. He was, however, reportedly heard saying “sorry” on-air soon after making the comment.

Coming back to the fixture, Spurts suffered defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool kicked off the game on a promising note and within 15 minutes they were leading by three goals to nil.

Tottenham displayed a terrific fighting spirit in the second half and Richarlison scored a sensational equaliser in the injury time.

But, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota netted the winner in the dying minutes of the encounter to earn three points for the former champions.

The thrilling win helped Liverpool in moving up to fifth spot in the Premier League standings.

