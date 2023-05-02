Martin Tyler Branded 'Racist' For Controversial Comments on Tottenham Star Son Heung-min

With his impeccable style and a fabulous oratory skills, Martin Tyler has established himself as one of the finest football commentators of this era.

The legendary English commentator is currently making the headlines, unfortunately for the wrong reasons.

Tyler had to face the wrath of football fans for making a controversial comment on Tottenham striker Son Heung-min.

Tyler’s comment, which was perceived to be racist in nature, was heard during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham on Sunday.

South Korean international Son Heung-min was brandished a yellow card in the 52nd minute for pulling the back of Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo’s jersey.

Tyler, while narrating the event, compared Son’s act to “martial arts.”

His highly contentious comment soon triggered a massive outrage on social media.

Branding the whole incident as “shocking,” one user vehemently criticised the commentator.

Surprised there isn't more being made of Martin Tyler comparing South Korean football Heung-min Son's foul on Cody Gakpo to "martial arts."Shocking stuff. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 30, 2023

“If Martin Tyler has a million haters then I’m one of them. If he has 100 haters I’m still one of them. If he has 1 hater it’s me. If he has 0 haters then it means I’m dead,” read a comment.

If Martin Tyler has a million haters then I’m one of them. If he has 100 haters I’m still one of them. If he has 1 hater it’s me. If he has 0 haters then it means I’m dead— sal (@sxlang_) April 30, 2023

Another Twitter user even demanded Martin Tyler’s retirement.

It's a shame Martin Tyler hasn't announced his retirement…— Mark Lacey (@_mlacey93) April 30, 2023

Most termed Tyler’s comment as purely racist.

Martin Tyler being racist on TV. Nice— JaiP (@JaiP72) April 30, 2023

Did I just hear Martin Tyler refer to Son’s tackle as ‘martial arts’ like? Are we not taking that as a racist comment?🤔@SkySportsPL @SkySportsNews— Brister (@JoeBristerr) April 30, 2023

is that not a bit racist martin tyler?— harris, enjoyer of naby keita (@lfcharris8) April 30, 2023

Racist Martin Tyler 🤬🤬🤬🤬— To Dare Is To Do (@To_Dare_IsToDo) April 30, 2023

Previously, Tyler was forced to issue an apology for making questionable comments about Ukraine custodian last year.

Tyler had said that Heorhiy Bushchan will have to “soldier on” despite suffering an injury during a World Cup qualifying match against Wales.

The comment, which certainly pointed at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, infuriated football fans. He was, however, reportedly heard saying “sorry” on-air soon after making the comment.

Coming back to the fixture, Spurts suffered defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool kicked off the game on a promising note and within 15 minutes they were leading by three goals to nil.

Tottenham displayed a terrific fighting spirit in the second half and Richarlison scored a sensational equaliser in the injury time.

But, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota netted the winner in the dying minutes of the encounter to earn three points for the former champions.

The thrilling win helped Liverpool in moving up to fifth spot in the Premier League standings.

