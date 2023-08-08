Mason Greenwood Spotted Doing Shooting Drills As He Awaits Decision From Man United | Watch

Mason Greenwood who was one of Manchester United’s hottest prospects and looked poised to make his mark for the red-devils was spotted training on his own.

The wonder kid that came through Manchester United’s academy, Mason Greenwood finds himself in limbo as he is yet to hear from the club on if he will get the chance to play for the club or not.

Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United when he was accused of assault by his partner. Audios and images were leaked which accused Greenwood of the same.

But he was since cleared of the charges but the club has decided to conduct their own investigation to determine the fate of the wonder-kid.

Mason Greenwood made his debut for Manchester United as a substitute against PSG back in 2019, under the management of club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Greenwood scored 12 goals and six assists in all competitions during the 2020-2021 season as he donned the iconic number 11 jersey.

The current Manchester United manager finds himself in a complex situation as the fans and pundits alike are divided on whether the player should make his return now that he has been cleared of the charges.

The talent that Greenwood possesses will be an asset to the club, there is no doubt of that. But the general image of the club could take a hit as the club continues to use the talent despite all the information that has been released regarding him.

Some say that it could tarnish the image of the club and promote the wrong message to survivors of sexual assault.

The responsibility lies with Erik Ten Hag and it will be interesting to see what the manager will do with regard to Greenwood.

There were rumours of Greenwood potentially going out on loan to Serie A club, Atlanta as part of a swap deal for Rasmus Højlund. But Atlanta have rejected the move and United managed to sign the striker.

Like Greenwood at United, another player who has gone through something similar is Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman was also accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault but has been acquitted of those charges. Ever since his acquittal, Mendy has then gone on to sign for FC Lorient.