Mason Mount Says, 'Keen to Replicate Manchester United Legends Who Donned the Number 7 Shirt'

After Manchester United announced the signing of Mason Mount, he spoke to the club’s media team in an interview posted on the club’s website.

Club legend, Rio Ferdinand, also reacted positively to the signing of Mount even claiming that Chelsea might regret this deal in the future.

Really pleased with Mount coming in.Young, talented & hungry.He has the experience of big games with pressure which comes when playing for Utd.As a player he will bring us goals, creativity, a work ethic & a willing runner into the opposition box.He definitely adds to what we… https://t.co/IHXzRITNPA— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 5, 2023

Mount spoke on his strengths as a player stating, “I’ve always seen myself as a midfielder or a number 8, that can obviously get forward, attack, try to score goals and create goals. But also be able to do the other side as well and defend and help the team when we’re under pressure. That’s a big focus of mine."

With Mount being handed the iconic No 7 jersey, he shared his experience of witnessing the iconic free-kick by Cristiano Ronaldo against Portsmouth.

Being a supporter of Portsmouth, Mount shared how his father flew him out to Old Trafford to watch the game and has been a fan of him and his technique. A video had gone viral where Mount was seen replicating the free-kick during his academy days at Cobham.

“I try to base my free-kicks on Ronaldo…hit the ball by the valve, and it moves"Mason Mount is a Manchester United player pic.twitter.com/eqzrYEjmMg — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 5, 2023

Mount will hope he can replicate the legends who have followed before him and hopes to lead the club to winning trophies.

When it comes to the relationship with his new teammates, he knows all the English players. He also had a brief interaction with the current United manager Erik Ten Hag who previously managed Ajax. Mount was on loan from Chelsea, playing for Dutch club SBV Vitesse.

Mount had played a crucial role in Vitesse’s victory against Ten Hag’s Ajax with a scoreline, 3-2. Mount won fouls close to the opposition’s box, was able to deliver the inter-linking passes and was the player who delivered the set-piece which went on to be a goal. Taking into account the Ajax side at the time which had the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Matthijs de Ligt, Donny Van De Beek, the Englishman managed to stand out.