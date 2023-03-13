CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsWPL 2023Ind vs AusTrending News
Home » Football » Match of the Day Shortened and Silenced in Wake of Gary Lineker Row
1-MIN READ

Match of the Day Shortened and Silenced in Wake of Gary Lineker Row

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 07:31 IST

London

Former England footballer Gary Lineker (Reuters)

Former England footballer Gary Lineker (Reuters)

Gary Lineker's ousting as Match of the Day presenter sparked a major backlash from BBC pundits and commentators, decimating the publicly-funded broadcaster's sports schedule

The BBC’s flagship football highlights show Match of the Day was cut short on Saturday as pundits and commentators pulled out after presenter Gary Lineker was taken off air by the corporation.

Lineker was told to “step back" from the role he has held since 1999 on Friday after an impartiality row broke out over the former England striker’s comparison of the UK government’s rhetoric in tackling illegal immigration to Nazi-era Germany.

But the decision sparked a major backlash from BBC pundits and commentators, decimating the publicly-funded broadcaster’s sports schedule.

First broadcast in 1964, Match of the Day is the world’s longest-running football television programme and has grown into a cultural phenomenon in Britain.

RELATED NEWS

For the first time it was broadcast without a presenter, pundits or even commentary with only crowd noise accompanying a 20-minute highlights package of six Premier League games, an hour less than scheduled.

The programme’s famous theme tune was even dropped for an introduction apologising to viewers for the curtailed show.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. BBC
  2. gary lineker
  3. Matchof the Day
  4. Premier League
first published:March 13, 2023, 07:31 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 07:31 IST
Read More