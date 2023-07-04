'Chelsea is the Greatest Team in England In the Last Decade': Says New Boss Mauricio Pochettinho

English side Chelsea appointed Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino to help the club recover from a nightmare of a season om which the London giants finished in the bottom half of the table and missed out on European tournaments in the upcoming year.

Pochettino, who has Premier League experience at the helm of clubs such as Southampton and Tottenham will look to restore a fresh sense of energy into the Blues, who need to get back to winning way after their disastrous campaign last season.

“For me, it is a pleasure and honour to be involved with Chelsea, I am very excited," the 51-year-old began.

'It's a culture of winning here. We want to bring the happiness again to this great football club.'

The former PSG manager said that his first duty was to restore joy to the club that has had to suffer damning losses over the previous campaign.

“What we want is to bring back the happiness to this great football club," the Argentine stated.

“It was easy to say yes to Chelsea. We’ll work hard, play in a way the fans can enjoy football," he said.

Chelsea was bought by a consortium led by American billionaire Todd Boehly following the order for previous owner Roman Abramovich to relinquish his ownership of the club due to his close links to Russian premier Vladimir Putin following Russia’s unsanctioned military encroachment of Ukraine.

The former owner bankrolled the North London club to 21 titles including the prestigious UEFA Champions League and multiple Premier League and domestic cup trophies during his reign at the English club.

And the season they had in the recently concluded campaign plays in stark contrast to the lofty standards set by the Blues.

“The history of Chelsea is to win and be at the top. We can’t have up and downs," Pochettino asserted.

“But it is also important how we build up to those victories," the man from Santa Fe said.

But, what would have hurt former side Tottenham fans the most was his comment about Chelsea being the ‘greatest’ side in England

“In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England," he opined, much to the dismay of the Lillywhites faithful, with whom he reached the UEFA Champions League final before losing out to Liverpool in the final.

Chelsea has done some excellent business in the transfer market bringing in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, while also managing to offload ageing players with the move of players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea also sold German midfielder Kai Havertz to rivals Arsenal, while Mateo Kovacic left to play under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.