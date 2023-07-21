Meghalaya Chief Minister Unveils Durand Cup Trophies in Shillong; Announces Meghalaya As Hosts For Next Year

Organised under the aegis of the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS), this year’s edition witnessed a grand unveiling of the three iconic Durand trophies, at the State Convention Centre Shillong, by Shri. Conrad Sangma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, on July 21, 2023.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Shri. Sangma said, “I first of all would like to thank General Sanjay Malik for having agreed to have this program here today to unveil the trophies. I am happy and satisfied that we will be one of the hosts for the 2024 Durand Cup, and while we do that, large infrastructure is being created in many parts of the state. So when 2024 approaches next year, we will be fully ready to host you in the best possible manner.”

Also speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, complimented the sporting culture of the North Eastern Region and highlighted that this year’s tournament will be a trailblazing one for Meghalaya. It was also mentioned that for the first time ever, Shillong Lajong Football Club, will be participating in the Durand Cup and so, it is only fitting that the trophies also be unveiled at Shillong, for the first time ever.

The Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, a number of senior military and civil officials and a large number of enthusiastic kids were also present on the occasion.

The 132nd Durand Cup Football Tournament is set to take place from August 3rd to September 3rd, 2023.

The three trophies, including the Durand Cup Trophy, the Shimla Trophy and the President’s Cup, were taken on a grand tour around the city. The overwhelming public presence and applause along the way made it a scintillating evening for the football-loving residents of Shillong. The engaging public display culminated with a grand celebration at Khyndailad, with musical performances by a local band and by the Jazz band of the Army. The presence of players of Shillong Lajong Football Club made the day for the crowd who in turn cheered on the players.

Shillong Lajong will be playing their first match on the evening of August 04, 2023, against the Northeast United FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

The 15 cities tour of the three Durand trophies was jointly flagged off on Jun 30, 2023, from Delhi, by General Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Chief of Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal VK Chaudhary, Chief of Air Staff and Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF). The tour will consist of Dehradun, Udhampur, Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Karwar, Ezhimala, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Shillong, Kathmandu and Dhaka.

This edition of the Durand Cup will have 24 teams, up from 20 last time. All 12 Indian Super League (ISL) sides are taking part in the matches and the finals will be played at Kolkata. Service teams from neighbouring foreign countries of Bangladesh and Nepal will also be participating in the legendary tournament.