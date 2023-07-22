Minerva Academy FC Create History With Gothia Cup B13 Triumph, Become First Indian Team to Win Title

India’s Minerva Academy FC scripted history as they became the first team from the subcontinental nation to lift the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden.

The Gothia Cup, an international youth football tournament organized has been held annually at Gothenburg in the Scandinavian country of Sweden. The prestigious tournament is organised under the aegis of Allsvenskan club BK Hacken.

The Indian team triumphed in the B13 category of the illustrious event with a 3-1 win over Brazilian side Ordin FC in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

India started the game on a positive note latching up two goals within the opening five minutes of the game to register an early advantage.

But, the Brazilians halved the arrears as they pulled a goal back in the first half. The Indians hit back to reinstate their two-goal superiority before the halftime whistle.

The Minerva boys held strong and kept the Brazilians at bay in the second half with some resolute defending that oozed unity as the Indian lads dug out a famous win on foreign soil.

“This is a significant day for Indian football. We have worked hard for months for this," Minerva goalkeeper Yoihenba Khwairakpam said following his team’s historic victory.

It’s very emotional, especially because we have such strong support from our fans in the stands, cheering for us and our country," the shot-stopper said.

“It feels tremendous to represent India by winning the Gothia Cup. I believe everyone who supported us throughout this journey is as proud of us as we are of them," the custodian concluded.

The inaugural edition of the coveted international competition was played in the year 1975. The initiative was started by BK Hacken, Gais and the local newspaper Arbetet, but the Swedish top-tier football club has been entirely responsible for the running of the tournament since the early 1980s.

The event is carried out with the intention of providing children and young people the opportunity for education and an active lifestyle. The 2023 edition of the tournament was held from the 16th of July to the 22nd of July.