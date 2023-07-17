MLS Official Twitter Mistakes Arbeloa for Busquets In Announcement; Replies To Their Slip-Up

Player announcements usually have some of the most well-produced cards, accompanied it classy graphics and slick writing. Or at the very least, they get two things right: the player’s name and his picture.

So, when MLS took to Twitter to announce the announcement of celebrated Barcelona and Spain veteran Sergio Busquets and mixed up the picture of him with Alvaro Arbeloa from their World Cup-winning campaign, one can imagine the embarrassment that followed.

In an awkward turn of events, MLS quickly amended the post and went on to own the mistake by posting hilariously about their snafu.

why do arbeloa and busquets look so similar in these. admin needs new glasses…‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dxRmOvdMaI— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2023

Following former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi to Miami, Busquets is one of the greatest players to make the move to MLS.

The midfield anchor spent the better of 15 years with the Blaugrana, where he solidified his status as one of the best defensive midfielders ever. In his tenure, he went on to rack up the trophy cabin in a career with Barcelona that spanned over 700 appearances and clinched 32 trophies including 9 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey titles and 3 UEFA Champions Leagues.

However, all this history didn’t stop him from being mistaken for his former international team-mate in an error that the league might find difficult to live down.

Busquets now joins the ranks of former teammate Lionel Messi in Miami. He also has a solid relationship with recently hired Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the former headman at Barcelona for the 2013-14 season who also had a solid bond with Messi.

“I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami,” managing owner Jorge Mas said in a news release. “Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

Busquets said in a press release, “This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami.