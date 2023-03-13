CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mohamed Salah's Villa in Cairo Burgled: Reports
Mohamed Salah's Villa in Cairo Burgled: Reports

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 15:26 IST

TV receivers were stolen from Mohamed Salah's house in Cairo while he was in England

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s villa in Cairo was burgled while he was in England, local media reported.

TV receivers were stolen from inside the house and police investigations are ongoing. A security source told Egypt’s Shorouk newspaper on Sunday that no jewellery was taken.

No one was in the villa at the time of the incident.

Egypt captain Salah, 30, is due to visit his home country next week as he will lead the national team in a double-header against Malawi in African Nations Cup qualifying, a home game on March 24 and the away match four days later.

Salah last week became Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.

