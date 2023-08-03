CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand Cup 2023

August 03, 2023

Durand Cup, (center) the Shimla Trophy (left) and the President’s Cup

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT, Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG take on Bangladesh Army FT at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan in Kolkata on the 3rd of August.

The highly anticipated Durand Cup kicks off today as the oldest football tournament in Asia enters its 132nd edition.

The curtain raiser will be a spectacle between ISL Champions Mohun Bagan SG, who recently rebranded themselves from ATK Mohun Bagan and the Bangladeshi Army team.

The opener will be hosted at the Vivekanandha Yuba Bharathi Krirangan at 5.45 PM IST on Thursday as 24 teams vie for the prestigious title and everything that comes with it.

The winner of the tournament will earn the unique right to get their hands on the three pieces of silverware on offer- the Durand Cup trophy, the Shimla Cup trophy and the President’s Cup trophy.

When will the Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT will be played on the 3rd of August, Thursday.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan.

At what time will the Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT will begin at 5.45 PM IST.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT be played on TV?

The Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT will be telecasted on the Sony Network.

Where to watch the Live Streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT be played?

The Live Streaming of the Durand Cup 2023 opening game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bangladesh Army FT will be available on the Sony LIV app.

