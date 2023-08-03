Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Durand Cup 2023

The highly anticipated Durand Cup kicks off today as the oldest football tournament in Asia enters its 132nd edition.

The curtain raiser will be a spectacle between ISL Champions Mohun Bagan SG, who recently rebranded themselves from ATK Mohun Bagan and the Bangladeshi Army team.

The opener will be hosted at the Vivekanandha Yuba Bharathi Krirangan at 5.45 PM IST on Thursday as 24 teams vie for the prestigious title and everything that comes with it.

The winner of the tournament will earn the unique right to get their hands on the three pieces of silverware on offer- the Durand Cup trophy, the Shimla Cup trophy and the President’s Cup trophy.

