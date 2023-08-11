Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Live Football Streaming For Durand Cup 2023 Game: How to Watch Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Coverage on TV And Online

The long wait is finally over as East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG, the two arch-rivals, are all set to face in the first Kolkata derby of the season this weekend. Mohun Bagan will be up against East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2023 on Saturday. The two giants will be involved in a highly anticipated clash in Asia’s oldest tournament at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The green and maroon brigade have remained unbeaten in the competition after playing two games. East Bengal, on the other hand, have featured in one match so far in this year’s Durand Cup.

In their first game, Mohun Bagan faced the Bangladesh Army and the Kolkata side scored five goals, sealing a dominant victory. In their next clash, they got the better of Punjab 2-0.

East Bengal were involved in a four-goal thriller against Bangladesh Army in their tournament opener. Despite claiming a two-goal lead, the Red and gold brigade had to settle for a point eventually.

Ahead of Saturday’s Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will be played on August 12, Saturday.

Where will the Durand Cup 2023 match Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC begin?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will start at 4:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2023 match?

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup 2023 match live streaming?

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC For the Durand Cup 2023 game?

Mohun Bagan SG Probable XI: Vishal Kaith, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Ravi Rana, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Glan Martins, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Suhail Bhat

East Bengal FC Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Vanlalpeka Guite, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Siverio