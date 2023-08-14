Chelsea Announce Signing of Moises Caicedo From Brighton

Chelsea announced the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton on Monday in a move that is reportedly over the 100 Million Euro mark.

Caicedo joins the London side on a deal worth 100 Million Euros plus another 15 Million Euros in add-ons on an eight-year contract with an option to extend a further year.

Chelsea shared a video on their social media handles making the signing of the Ecuadorian official with a touching conversation between the player and his mum, who recreated an image of the player wearing a Chelsea shirt back in the year 2020.

Impossible not to smile. 💙 pic.twitter.com/k6Vn14G4za— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2023

“I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me,” said the 21-year-old.

“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea,” Caicedo continued.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait,” the Ecuadorian said following his announcement.

“Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad," the club’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

“Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead."

Chelsea fended off stiff competition from Liverpool for his signature of the midfielder who has been a revelation in the Premier League with Brighton.

Chelsea and Liverpool opened their PL campaign with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in an entertaining draw on Sunday as Luis Diaz netted the opener for Liverpool before Axel Disas bundled the ball into the net to restore parity as both sides shared the spoils on the day.