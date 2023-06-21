'Money Doesn't Matter': Son Heung-min on Saudi Arabia Transfer Links; Aims Sly Dig at Ronaldo-Benzema

Speculations have been rife over Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min’s potential summer transfer to Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Son for around $63.62 million. A report published by Reuters claims that according to British media, the club is preparing a deal worth 25 million pounds per year for the South Korean international.

Son has now opened up on his potential transfer. Son said that money does not matter to him now and playing in his favourite league is most important to him. “I have many things to do in the Premier League. Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important,” Son said yesterday.

The message seemingly appeared like a sly dig at the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema who have joined the Saudi Pro League, while there are a host of players, including the likes of N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Hakim Ziyech, Eduard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly among others who are close to joining Saudi clubs.

Having represented Tottenham Hotspur in 372 games, Son Heung-min has so far found the back of the net on 145 occasions. In the latest Premier League edition, the 30-year-old recorded 10 goals and six assists. In the international circuit, Son has scored 37 goals after taking part in 113 games.

In his next outing, Son is expected to feature in Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season opener against West Ham United in Australia. The match against the Hammers will also mark Ange Postecoglou’s first game as the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Son Heung-min has been a part of the Tottenham Hotspur side since 2015. His current contract with the London-based outfit is set to expire in 2025, The forward has reportedly been planned to be signed by Al Ittihad ahead of the next season.

The Jeddah-based club already did a remarkable job by acquiring the services of French internationals Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. After landing Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, some other Premier League players like- Hakim Ziyech, Edouard Mendy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- are also being linked with the Saudi Pro League.

Lionel Messi was also on the radar of a Saudi Pro League club but the World Cup-winning Argentine striker eventually decided to move to Major League Soccer (MLS). In the next season, Messi will be seen in the Inter Miami jersey.

The former Barcelona striker will reportedly earn close to $55 million per year. It is being learnt that Messi will make his Inter Miami debut next month on July 21.