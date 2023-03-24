Morocco vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brazil are set to travel to Morocco to play their first friendly game during the international break of March. The blockbuster clash between these two star-studded sides is slated to take place on March 26 at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tanger, Morocco. Both nations are looking forward to this match as it will be the first assignment after coming out of the FIFA World Cup in December last year. Morocco enjoyed a dreamy run in the tournament as they made it to the semi-final for the first time in history. The Atlas Lions, however, fell short of powerhouse France in the battle.

Brazil, on the other hand, kicked off the Qatar event on a positive note with their forward trio of Neymar, Raphinha and Richarlison in red-hot form. But the Selecao failed to move past the quarter-final, falling short of Croatia, who knocked them out on a penalty shootout. Following their disappointing exit from the World Cup, Tite resigned from the manager post. Ramon Menezes will serve as the interim coach in the Morocco game.

Morocco will try to build on their World Cup performance and have been named a powerful squad for the Brazil fixture. Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech and Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri will bolster their attack line, while the inclusion of in-form Achraf Hakimi will make the defence more concrete. Meanwhile, Brazil has also prepared a strong unit with global stars like Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Antony and Richarlison being called up.

Ahead of Sunday’s International Friendly 2023 match between Morocco and Brazil; here is all you need to know:

What date International Friendly 2023 match between Morocco and Brazil will be played?

The International Friendly 2023 match between Morocco and Brazil will take place on March 26, Sunday.

Where will the International Friendly 2023 match Morocco vs Brazil be played?

The International Friendly 2023 match between Morocco and Brazil will be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger, Morocco.

What time will the International Friendly 2023 match between Morocco and Brazil begin?

The International Friendly 2023 match between Morocco and Brazil will begin at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Morocco vs Brazil International Friendly 2023 match?

Morocco vs Brazil match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of Morocco vs Brazil International Friendly 2023 match?

Morocco vs Brazil match will be streamed live on YouTube in India.

Morocco vs Brazil Possible Starting XI:

Morocco Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Ghanem Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufa

Brazil Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Emerson Royal, Casemiro, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Richarlison

