Napoli Fans Greet Players at Airport After Win at Juventus as Historic Title Edges Closer

Thousands of joyous Napoli supporters greeted the team early Monday as they returned from their victory over Juventus, which brought the prospect of a historic Serie A title within touching distance.

Fans flew banners and flags and sang songs as the team arrived shortly before 3:00 am (0100 GMT) at Naples-Capodichino Airport from Turin.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the two stars of Luciano Spalletti’s team, climbed onto the roof of the team bus to hail the fans below.

After the vehicle carefully navigated its way out of the crowd, it drove into town followed by dozens of scooters.

Napoli’s 1-0 triumph at Juventus on Sunday left them 17 points clear at the top of the table.

To be crowned champions for the first time since 1990 this weekend, Napoli will have to beat regional rivals Salernitana on Saturday, and will need Inter Milan to avoid a home defeat by Lazio on Sunday.

The last time Napoli won the Scudetto was back in the year 1990 under the leadership of Argentine legend Diego Maradona.

Napoli have had a stellar season as they lead the table with 78 points after 31 gameweeks. Spalletti’s men have won 25 of their outings while managing a draw in three.

They have lost just three fixtures in the Italian top flight all season and had a deep run in the prestigious continental tournament, the UEFA Champions League.

The Partenopei caught the fancies of the football world with their brilliant performances in the Champions League before being shown the exit door by fellow Italians AC Milan in the semifinal of the competition.

Osimhen heads the Serie A top scorer rankings with 21 goals to his name. The is well clear of second-placed Lautaro Martinez, who has notched up 15 goals in the campaign.

Kvaratskhelia leads the assist providers standing in Italy with 10 assists to his name. He has also managed to score 12 goals of his own in a breakthrough season for the Georgian.

On Sunday, Spalletti warned it wasn’t yet time to start celebrating, noting that “we still have a little way to go".

