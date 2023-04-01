Napoli vs AC Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Napoli vs AC Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Napoli will aim to get a stronghold of the top place in the Serie A points table when they cross swords against reigning champions AC Milan in the upcoming league fixture. The highly anticipated clash is slated to be hosted at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 3. Napoli have enjoyed a tremendous run so far this season. They are currently sitting on the top of the tally with 71 points in 27 matches. AC Milan, on the other hand, are battling to earn Champions League qualification. They are now fourth in the Serie A standings with 48 points in 27 games.

Napoli, in their last league appearance, outclassed Torino, winning the away fixture 4-0. Meanwhile, AC Milan could not register a single victory in their last three matches, among which they lost on two occasions with the remaining one ending in a draw. In the last game, they fell short of Udinese, enduring a disappointing 3-1 defeat in front of the home crowd. Napoli and AC Milan, following the Serie A face-off, will meet each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. It will be hosted by Milan and is scheduled for April 13.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan will take place on April 3, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Napoli vs AC Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

Napoli vs AC Milan match will be televised on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

Napoli vs AC Milan match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app in India.

Napoli vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

Napoli Predicted Starting Line-up: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Leao, Giroud

Read all the Latest Sports News here