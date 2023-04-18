Napoli vs AC Milan Live Streaming For Champions League 2022-23 Quarter-final: How to Watch Napoli vs AC Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Napoli will be hosting AC Milan in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday. The contest between the two Italian giants will be played at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples. Napoli are currently trailing AC Milan on aggregate after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro in the first leg of the tie. Ismael Bennacer had scored the solitary goal of the match to earn a crucial advantage for the Rossonerri.

Napoli will head into the Champions League fixture after playing out a goalless draw with Hellas Verona. AC Milan, in their last match, could claim just a point against Bologna.

After missing the first leg due to an injury, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will take part in the reverse fixture. Napoli’s recent form, however, will be a point of major concern as Luciano Spalletti’s men could manage to win just once in their last four matches.

When will the Napoli vs AC Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League match between Napoli and AC Milan will be played on April 19, Wednesday.

Where will the Napoli vs AC Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Napoli and AC Milan will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

What time will the Napoli vs AC Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match start?

The Champions League match between Napoli and AC Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Napoli vs AC Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match?

The Champions League match between Napoli and AC Milan will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Napoli vs AC Milan, Champions League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Champions League match between Napoli and AC Milan will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Napoli vs AC Milan?

Napoli predicted starting line-up: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera, Eljif Elmas, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

