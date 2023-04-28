Napoli vs Salernitana Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Napoli vs Salernitana Coverage on TV And Online

With a 17-point lead and seven matches still to be played, Napoli are comfortably placed atop the Serie A standings. Napoli fans will be eager to lift the Serie A trophy this season for the first time since 1990. Napoli’s 33-year wait to win the Italian league title could very well end on Saturday. Napoli, in order to claim the Serie A title, will have to get the better of Salernitana and need Inter Milan to win or draw against Lazio on Sunday.

The Serie A fixture between Napoli and Salernitana will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. The two teams had last faced each other in January and Napoli had won that game by a comfortable margin of two goals to nil. Luciano Spalletti’s men will now head into the contest after remaining unbeaten in their last three games.

Salernitana, in their last game, secured a convincing 3-0 win over Sassuolo. The Paulo Sousa-coached side currently find themselves in the 14th spot on the Serie A points table.

When will the Napoli vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Napoli vs Salernitana Serie A 2022-23 will take place on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the Napoli vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Napoli vs Salernitana Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

At what time will the Napoli vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Napoli vs Salernitana Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Napoli vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Napoli vs Salernitana Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Napoli vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Napoli vs Salernitana Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Napoli vs Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Napoli Predicted Playing XI: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Min-Jae Kim, Juan Jesus, Mathias Olivera, Tanguy Ndombele, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Salernitana Predicted Playing XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Matteo Lovato, Norbert Gyomber, Lorenzo Pirola, Grigoris Kastanos, Lassana Coulibaly, Tonny Vilhena, Domagoj Bradaric, Antonio Candreva, Boulaye Dia, Erik Botheim

