Napoli Youngster's Befitting Response to Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate Goes Viral

Napoli striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has simply had an outstanding outing this season so far. After scoring 12 goals in this season’s Serie A, the Georgian has emerged as Europe’s one of the most promising superstars. Kvaratskhelia is currently being linked with multiple European giants and the 22-year-old is expected to create a buzz in the summer transfer window. Kvaratskhelia was recently asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Serie A star came up with a stunning answer to reveal his stand on the highly contentious debate. While watching an old footage of Ronaldo in action for his former side Real Madrid, Kvaratskhelia disclosed, “I like Ronaldo more as he is my idol.” But Kvaratskhelia did not stop there. Kvaratskhelia soon added saying, “But Messi is top."

👀🇬🇪 Kvicha Kvaratskhelia on the Messi-Ronaldo debate! pic.twitter.com/WPx9Oh5OVA— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 27, 2023

The clip went viral in no time as fans and followers came up with interesting responses.

One Twitter user hilariously wrote, “Messi fans will now hate him for stating facts.”

Messi fans will now hate him for stating facts😀— 👤 (@petermriya) March 27, 2023

Another person felt that, “Every Cristiano Ronaldo fan knows Lionel Messi is the greatest ever and Khvicha just proved it.”

Every Ronaldo fan deep down knows Messi is the greatest ever and Kvicha just proved it— • (@Pxxdressi) March 27, 2023

Simplifying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s statement, a certain person tweeted, “He’s basically saying that Lionel Messi is the better player but he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo.”

He’s basically saying Lionel Messi is the better player but he prefers Ronaldo.— 🏀 (@y_oungboy) March 27, 2023

Another social media branded Lionel Messi as the ‘superior’ footballer. “What debate? There is no debate. Lionel Messi is clearly the superior player,” the tweet read.

What debate? There is no debate. Messi is clearly the superior player.— Christian Barrow (@cbarrow92) March 27, 2023

Another person termed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s comment as “surprising.”

Surprising answer tbh— Nna Mmadu👨🏾‍🍼 (@_IKENNA_) March 27, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently plying his trade for Saudi Arabia-based football club Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo became the highest paid footballer after signing a lucrative deal with Al-Nassr earlier this year. The star Portuguese striker reportedly signed a two and a half year contract estimated to be worth around $75 million a year.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, on the other hand, has till now recorded 14 goals and 16 assists for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League this season. Kvaratskhelia’s stunning performance on the field has helped Napoli to create an 18-point lead at the top of the Serie A table. Overall, Kvaratskhelia has found the back of the net 14 times after playing 30 matches for Napoli. In international circuit, he has netted 10 goals in 19 appearances for Georgia.

