Netherlands vs Croatia Live Football Streaming For UEFA Nations League Semi-final: How to Watch Netherlands vs Croatia on TV, Online

Netherlands and Croatia will be vying for a place in the UEFA Nations League final when they face off in the semi-final clash on June 15 at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam.

The Netherlands enjoyed a dominating campaign during the group stage, winning 5 out of their 6 games with the remaining one ending in a draw. They will eye to continue the momentum till the final and end their 35-year-long wait for a major title.

The Netherlands previously qualified for the Nations League final in 2019 but could not win the silverware, being beaten 1-0 by Portugal in the summit showdown.

Croatia failed to pull off a desirable start to their Nations League campaign. They endured a shocking 3-0 defeat at the hands of Australia in the opening group fixture before being held to a 1-1 draw by France. The Blazers, however, could bounce back in the subsequent games and finished at the top of Group 1 of League A.

Croatia’s most iconic success came in 2018 when a Luka Modric-led unit became the runners-up of the FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Netherlands and Croatia; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Netherlands and Croatia will be played?

The UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Netherlands and Croatia will take place on June 15, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Nations League Semi-final match Netherlands vs Croatia be played?

The UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Netherlands and Croatia will be played at Feyenoord Stadium in the Netherlands.

What time will the UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Netherlands and Croatia begin?

The UEFA Nations League Semi-final match between Netherlands and Croatia will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Semi-final match?

Netherlands vs Croatia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Croatia UEFA Nations League Semi-final match?

Netherlands vs Croatia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Netherlands vs Croatia Possible Starting XI:

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Bijlow, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Roon, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, Gakpo, Simons.

Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Livakovic, Juranovic, Sutalo, Erlic, Sosa, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic