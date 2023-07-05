New Signing Mason Mount Announced as Manchester United's New Number 7

Premier League giants Manchester United have decided to give the number 7 jersey to their new signing Mason Mount. The English midfielder joined Manchester United on Wednesday and the club decided to give the iconic number which was donned by legendary Cristiano Ronaldo last season, who parted ways with the club after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United announced via their Twitter handle that Mount would be the heir to the iconic No: 7 jersey.

It’s time to write a new chapter.#️⃣7️⃣ Mount 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2023

The jersey is considered one of the most iconic ones in the club with star players like David Beckham, George Best and Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the iconic number.

However the jersey has been considered cursed amongst fans ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch to Real Madrid back in 2009.

Ever since Ronaldo, many have tried to hold the prestige of the iconic number but it is safe to say that there hasn’t been a worthy successor yet.

Signings like Memphis Depay, Alexis Sanchez, and Angel Di Maria are all those who have donned the jersey in the post-Ferguson era and none of them managed to succeed within the club.

Mason Mount, who came up through Chelsea’s youth system managed to break into the first team during Frank Lampard’s first stint as manager of Chelsea in 2019. Mount had a good relationship with the Chelsea legend as he was on loan to Championship side, Derby County, a side which was managed by Lampard in 2018.

It wasn’t long after which Mount solidified his place within the side having scored 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 appearances.

His most iconic moment comes when he assisted the winning goal against Manchester City in the Champions League final held at Estadio do Dragao, Porto.

Clips from his younger days have also appeared where he tried to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic freekick technique.

“I try to base my free-kicks on Ronaldo…hit the ball by the valve, and it moves"Mason Mount is a Manchester United player 💫 pic.twitter.com/eqzrYEjmMg — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 5, 2023

Current United manager, Erik Ten Hag has given a huge responsibility to the Englishman and fans will hope that he can bring back the glory days for the once-successful club.