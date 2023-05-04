Newcastle United Eager to Sign Barcelona Winger Raphinha: Report

Newcastle United were eager to lure Raphinha from Leeds United last season but the Brazilian winger, eventually, decided to join Barcelona. The failed transfer negotiation did not dishearten Newcastle and the Premier League outfit have now reportedly joined the race to sign Raphinha with renewed vigour. It is being learnt that the Magpies have made a verbal proposal to Barcelona to land Raphinha. According to media reports, Newcastle are ready to pay £71m (€80m) as transfer fees to acquire the services of Raphinha. It would also make Raphinha the most expensive player in Newcastle’s history. Alexander Isak remains the most expensive signing in the history of the club. Newcastle had forked out a club record £ 63 million fee to sign the Swedish striker from Real Sociedad Isak last summer.

But Newcastle are not the only team who are interested in signing Raphinha. Two London giants- Arsenal and Chelsea- are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Raphinha’s developments in the transfer window.

Raphinha is familiar with the Premier League. The 26-year-old had featured for Leeds United between 2020 and 2022. In 67 matches for Leeds, Raphinha netted 17 goals. After representing Leeds in two seasons, Raphinha decided to join Barcelona. He signed a five-year contract with the Catalan giants in 2022. Barcelona dished out a transfer fee of around £ 50 million to sign Raphinha. But with just 10 goals in 45 matches so far, Raphinha’s stint in Spain has not been quite fruitful. Barcelona’s financial struggle is also expected to play a big role in releasing Raphinha this summer. The La Liga giants are now looking to cut down on their salary budget by €200million in order to avoid violations of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has done a tremendous job this season. From achieving a mid-table finish to fighting for Champions League berth this season- Eddie has certainly scripted a remarkable turnaround with Newcastle. Eddie, in a bid to prepare for next season’s European tournaments, is currently eyeing for a move to sign Raphinha. After playing 65 matches in the Premier League, Newcastle currently find themselves at the third spot on the points table. In their last match, Newcastle got the better of Southampton 3-1. They will next host second-placed Arsenal on Sunday at St. James’ Park.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here