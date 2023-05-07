Newcastle United vs Arsenal Live Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior earned his maiden Premier League start during the game against Chelsea earlier this week and the Polish defender had an impressive outing in the London derby. Kiwior made three vital interceptions to thwart Chelsea attack. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now expected to select Kiwior in the playing XI during the match against Newcastle United on Sunday. The Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St James’ Park. Kiwior is expected to line-up in Arsenal backline along with Brazilian centre-back Gabriel. Defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, however, still remain unavailable for the Gunners. Arsenal will come into the contest after seeing off their city rivals Chelsea 3-1.

Newcastle United have been unbeaten in their last three games. The Magpies will now be aiming to win three consecutive Premier League home fixtures against Arsenal for the first time since 1996. With 65 points from 33 matches, Newcastle United find themselves at the third spot in the Premier League standings.

When will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played on May 7, Sunday.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St James’ Park.

What time will the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

How to live stream Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Newcastle United vs Arsenal?

Newcastle United starting line-up: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Daniel Burn, Joseph Willock, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard

