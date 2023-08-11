Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Live Premier League: How to Watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Coverage on TV And Online

Newcastle United will be taking on Aston Villa in their season opener at their home ground, St. James’ Park on August 12, Saturday. Both teams will be looking to start their campaigns with a win.

Newcastle’s last club friendly saw them dominate Villarreal and defeat the team by 4 goals to none. Newcastle has looked settled and is a strong team in the tournament and finished 4th last year in the tournament and they would want to continue their growth spurt and do better this year in the league.

Aston Villa had a disappointing season last year as they finished 7th in the league despite having the potential to do better. They are considered a strong team and with new signings, they have made their team better than before. They will be a team to deal with in the upcoming season.

When will the Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, August 12.

Where will the Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played at St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

At what time will the Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match be played?

The Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

How to live stream Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match?

The Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match on TV?

The Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be televised on Star Sports Select 1 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

Newcastle United Predicted XI – Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes

Aston Villa Predicted XI – Emiliano Martinez, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Alex Moreno, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Ezri Konsa, John McGinn, Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins