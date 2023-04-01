Newcastle United vs Manchester United Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United Coverage on TV And Online

Manchester United will travel to Newcastle for their upcoming Premier League fixture. The match is slated to be hosted at St James’ Park on April 2. With 50 points in 26 games, Manchester United are currently placed in the third position of the league table. The Red Devils are 11 points behind second-placed Manchester City, having played two games less than their arch-rivals.

Newcastle United are also looking promising to clinch a top-four spot this season. They are now in fifth place with 47 points in 27 matches. A victory in favour of the Magpies will take them to 50 points for the first time since the Premier League 2010-11.

Newcastle have an exceptional winning record at home under boss Eddie Howe who took up the managing responsibility in November 2021. The Englishman has so far recorded 15 victories in 27 league appearances at home while losing three and nine matches ended in a draw.

United manager Erik Ten Hag, however, is hopeful of altering the equation with star forward Marcus Rashford enjoying tremendous form. Anthony Martial, who remained sidelined since the Carabao Cup win over Nottingham in February, is also expected to return in the away fixture.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will take place on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Newcastle United vs Manchester United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be played at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Manchester United begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Newcastle United and Manchester United will begin at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Newcastle United vs Manchester United match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Newcastle United vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Isak, Joelinton

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Sabitzer, McTominay, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

