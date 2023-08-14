Neymar Set to Join Al Hilal in €100 Million Move From PSG: Report

PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar is all set to make the move to the ambitious Saudi Pro League with his switch to Al Hilal from the Parisian club, according to reports.

The 31-year-old is set to join the Saudi Arabian club on a two-year deal, which will keep him at the Middle Eastern club until the 30th of June 2025.

The transfer fee is expected to be around the 100 Million Euro mark as one of the biggest entertainers in modern football decided to make the move to the middle eastern project.

Neymar joined PSG in the year 2017, following an immensely successful spell with Catalan side FC Barcelona, in a blockbuster 222 Million Euro deal that broke the transfer market.

Neymar’s time in the French capital city was off to a relatively good start, but the Brazilian wizard couldn’t help the Parisian club clinch the coveted UEFA Champions League title, which remains elusive to the Ligue 1 champions to this day.

The 31-year-old racked up one domestic title after another in the French club, but continental glory never came by despite the team making it all the way to the final of the 2020 edition of the UCL, ultimately losing out in the final to Bayern Munich.

Due to a repeated failure to emulate domestic domination on the continental level, there was a rift that was caused between the players of the club and the ultras, who did not shy away from letting their frustration be known as they pounced on every opportunity to boo and whistle the superstar.

Neymar’s image amongst the PSG faithful wasn’t helped by the prolonged injuries that kept him on the sidelines during crucial junctures in the team’s campaign year after year.

The Brazilian’s flamboyant lifestyle also came under criticism and the superstar seemed primed for a move out of the French club following the departure of former teammate Lionel Messi, who made the move to David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami after being disillusioned with life in the Parisian club, with the fans of the club not sparing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner either from their wrath following yet another early exit from the UCL last year.