Neymar And PSG Working Together To Find Next Destination For The Brazilian: Report

Latest news from the camp of Paris Saint-Germain state that both Brazilian superstar Neymar and the French champions are working to put together the best possible solution to part ways this summer window.

Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French club despite his insistence that he wants to stay. However, Le Parisien reports that a protest outside of the Brazilian’s home by PSG fans has changed the situation and he now wants out.

The Brazilian has been very vocal about his displeasure with his current situation and has been willing to find greener pastures for his foreseeable future.

Understand both Neymar Jr and Paris Saint-Germain are working to find the best solution to part ways this summer, as soon as possible 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSGBoth sides working for Neymar to leave. Neymar has proposals from Al Hilal and MLS. Barça have to decide whether if want to try. pic.twitter.com/ORZtzUCe4F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

The Ligue 1 champions tried to find him a club last summer but could not get any real offers for the Brazilian. The superstar, who turned 31 in February and was recovering from ankle surgery, didn’t want to leave the French capital at that time, but sources said he has changed his mind in recent weeks and has opened the door to a possible departure.

Chelsea have been one of the top possible destinations for Neymar to land. The Blues already expressed their interest in the winger as owner Boehly has been in talks with the French club since February of this year.

But, after the appointment of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the equation seems to have changed as reports state that the Argentine was not very fond of acquiring and working with the Brazilian yet again, following his previous stint in PSG.

The Brazilian’s current contract with PSG extends until 2025 with a release clause of 250 million euros. Nevertheless, Neymar’s rumoured dissatisfaction at PSG and links to clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Barcelona fuel the ongoing speculations.

As of now, Neymar has proposals from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and the MLS. Albeit a reunion with his former club would seem poetic, Barcelona have to decide whether they want to try to bring in Neymar yet again into their ranks.