Neymar Injury Delays Brazilian Superstar's Al-Hilal Debut by a Month

Brazilian superstar Neymar was greeted by thousands of adoring fans at Al-Hilal on Saturday as he became the latest world-famous footballer to join the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Flame-throwers and a volley of fireworks lit up the Riyadh sky as the flamboyant forward appeared in Al-Hilal’s blue kit at Riyadh’s 68,000-capacity King Fahd International Stadium.

The 31-year-old, who became the world’s most expensive footballer in when he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, waved and smiled to the crowd as a drone display spelled “Neymar is blue" above the venue.

Excitement has been high for Neymar, who joins a string of huge names approaching the twilight of their careers to be lured by oil-rich Saudi’s giant contracts.

He will earn 100 million euros a season in Saudi Arabia, according to a source close to the negotiations, while PSG will pocket 100 million euros in the deal.

The Brazilian superstar might have to wait until September to make his debut for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal because of injury, coach Jorge Jesus said.

“Neymar is an innovative and creative player, he will help us to improve, but he has a slight injury now and I don’t know when he will return. Maybe he will be ready in mid-September,” Jesus said after a welcoming ceremony in front of 60,000 spectators at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday.

Drones flew above Al-Hilal’s home ground and spelled out “Neymar is Blue" before the former Barcelona star watched his new team held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha.

Al-Hilal coach Jesus also expressed his surprise at Neymar’s inclusion in the Brazil squad for two World Cup qualifiers next month.

“I don’t know how the Brazilian national team (could have) called him, he is not ready," Jesus said.

Neymar has not played for Brazil since last year’s World Cup as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in February, but he has been included in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

(With inputs from Agencies)