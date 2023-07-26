WATCH: IShowSpeed Meets Neymar During PSG's Pre-season Exhibition Against Al Nassr in Japan

Ligue 1 champions PSG and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr played out a 0-0 draw at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka during the team’s pre-season tour of Japan.

Among the fans that flocked to the stadium to witness the exhibition game was American Youtuber IShowSpeed, who has been travelling around actively to football games during the pre-season.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old American caught up with Brazilian superstar Neymar during the friendly fixture between the sides.

Speed actually met Neymar 😭 pic.twitter.com/2nKCx4Ki76— Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 25, 2023

Neymar greeted the Youtuber with warmth and shook a leg as the pair exchanged pleasantries and some good-spirited humour.

Speed, an American influencer who has gravitated towards the beautiful game in recent times is an ardent follower of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. He also met the 38-year-old star recently thanks to Ronaldo’s compatriot Rafael Leao, who arranged for the 18-year-old to meet his idol.

However, his social media antics precede him as he had visited the stadium for Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi’s first game at his new side Inter Miami earlier in the week, and went on to claim, “If he scores this, I’m a Messi fan" just before the 36-year-old dispatched the free kick with aplomb in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to give his side a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul earlier in the week.

As Messi scored, Speed went on to take off the Portugal jersey he was wearing to reveal an Inter Miami jersey underneath with Messi’s name plastered across the back of the shirt.

PSG superstar Neymar did not feature in the game, while Al Nassr’s head coach Luis Castro handed new signings Marcelo Brozovic and Sefo Fofana a start in the exhibition game in Japan.

Another new recruit, Alex Telles, came on as a substitute to make his first appearance in the yellow kit of the Saudi Arabian side. The team’s talismanic striker Ronaldo started the game up front, but couldn’t make a difference as the game ended as it started.